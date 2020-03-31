HRW: Detainees at Risk of Coronavirus Spread

As Libyan authorities confirmed three COVID-19 cases in the country as of March 28, 2020, they need to be prepared to limit the spread of the virus in overcrowded detention facilities and shelters for displaced people, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said.

Libya's health care system, along with other public services, has been battered by intermittent armed conflicts and political divisions since 2011.

"If the COVID-19 pandemic spreads in Libya, the country's health care system won't be able to cope with large numbers of patients," said Hanan Salah, senior Libya researcher at Human Rights Watch. "Libya's preparations need to include plans to protect and care for everyone, including vulnerable populations like those in custody or displaced person shelters."

(Source: HRW)