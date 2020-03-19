By Tim Eaton, Abdul Rahman Alageli, Emadeddin Badi, Mohamed Eljarh and Valerie Stocker, for the Royal Institute for International Affairs (Chatham House). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.



The Development of Libyan Armed Groups Since 2014: Community Dynamics and Economic Interests

This paper explores armed group-community relations in Libya and the sources of revenue that have allowed armed groups to grow in power and influence.

It draws out the implications for policy and identifies options for mitigating conflict dynamics.

