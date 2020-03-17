Libya Responds to Coronavirus Pandemic

By John Lee.

A high-level meeting was held last night between the Tripoli-based Ministries of Health and the Interior, and Libya's National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), to discuss the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those in attendance were Minister of Health Dr. Hamid Omar, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Khaled Mazen, and Director of the National Center for Disease Control Prof. Badr al-Din Bashir al-Najjar.

The meeting concluded the formation of joint teams between the National Center for Disease Control and the Ministry of Interior to work jointly in reducing the risk of entering the Corona virus, as well as training and qualifying staff of the Ministry of Interior so that they can work alongside the Ministry of Health and the National Center for Disease Control.

According to Reuters, Tunisia's land border with Libya has been closed due to the coronavirus, while Anadolu Agency reports that premier Fayez al-Sarraj also ordered the closure of border crossings, suspend prayers at mosques, and orders the cancellation of all sporting events.

Flights to and from the country are also reported to have been cancelled.

(Sources: NCDC, Anadolu Agency, Reuters)

