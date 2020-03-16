Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- 24-inch Diameter pipes, Harouge Oil Operations
- Upgradinig electrical power system at Beda, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Messla/Sarir electrical network SCADA system, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- El Feel [El Fil, Elephant field] 30" P/L Transmission System Upgrade, Mellitah Oil and Gas
- Mud Test Burner Packages, Mellitah Oil and Gas
- Upgrade of Public Address and General Alarm Systems (PAGA), Mellitah Oil and Gas
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
