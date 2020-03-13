Why Algeria is suddenly more Interested in Libya

By Alia Brahimi and Akram Kharief, for the Atlantic Council. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.



After years of working quietly behind the scenes, Algeria has adopted a more assertive, if uneven, policy towards the war in neighboring Libya.

In the latest dramatic move, Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum traveled to the east of Libya on February 5 to meet with aspiring strongman Khalifa Haftar, who in April 2019 began an offensive to take control of the Libyan capital Tripoli.

However, Boukadoum appears to have been received at the airport by Abdelhadi Al-Hawij, the 'foreign minister' of the eastern parliament in Tobruk, causing diplomatic consternation.

