US has Invested more than $550m in Assistance in Libya

Ambassador Mark Green, Administrator to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), arrived in Tunis, Tunisia on February 16 for a series of discussions about USAID assistance programming in Libya.

His visit was part of a joint trip focused on USAID programming in Libya and Tunisia. Administrator Green met with the U.S. Ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland, and Libyan partners to discuss USAID's work in support of communities throughout Libya.

Since 2011, the U.S. Government has invested more than $550 million in assistance in Libya, in coordination with partners across the country, as well as $164 million in humanitarian response activities to help address the critical health and protection needs of conflict-affected populations.

USAID's development assistance in Libya promotes stability and self-reliance by improving the accountability of Libyan institutions to deliver basic public services that benefit citizens across the country, increase opportunities for economic growth and participation, and reduce drivers of conflict and instability.

The U.S. Government works with the national government, municipal councils, entrepreneurs, and civil society, including those that represent women and marginalized populations, in their efforts to improve the lives of all Libyans.

Through the Office of Transition Initiatives (OTI), USAID has implemented hundreds of community-level stabilization activities across Libya-notably through $11 million to stabilize Sirte following the city's liberation from the so-called Islamic State on Iraq and Syria in 2016.

Through the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA) in the Bureau for Democracy, Conflict, and Humanitarian Assistance, USAID also provides needed humanitarian assistance.

Link to the full statement:https://www.usaid.gov/news-information/press-releases/feb-18-2020-usaid-administrator-mark-green-trip-tunisia

(Source: US Embassy)