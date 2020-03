By John Lee.

The chairman of the Turkey-Libya Council of the Foreign Economic Relations has reportedly said that Turkish investors should avail of $120-billion of investment opportunities in Libya.

Anadolu Agency quotes Murtaza Karanfil as adding:

"There is a call from Libya in this direction ...During the reconstruction process, houses, public buildings and roads will be rebuilt in Libya."

(Source: Anadolu Agency)