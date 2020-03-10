Libyan Mining "may become More Important than Oil"

By John Lee.

The Economy Minister of Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), has said that mining may eventually become a more significant economic activity than oil production.

S&P Global Platts quotes Ali Al-Issawi as telling the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) in London:

"Libya has gold, magnesium and iron ore ....... (mining) could eventually become more important than oil ... Because of our focus on oil we have lost many other opportunities - we are trying to attract investment to areas other than oil."

More here.

(Source: S&P Global Platts)