Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Tubing, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Well heads, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- MCC and generator protection and control panels of gas turbines, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Rehabilitation and upgrading of Beda airport, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Modernization of metering devices, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Rehabilitation & upgrading of Hamada airport, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Industrial safety and security in Tajura, Mellitah Oil and Gas
- Waste Incinerator, Mellitah Oil and Gas
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
