EU Statement in Support of Libyan Women

The European Union Delegation to Libya has issued the following statement in agreement with the EU Heads of Mission to Libya and Head of Mission of Canada:

"The Delegation of the European Union, the EU Heads of Mission to Libya and the Head of Mission of Canada remain strongly committed to promoting equal rights and opportunities for women and men, girls and boys. We support the Libyan women in their demand for equal access to rights that lead to more stable, prosperous, and resilient societies; such as rights to education, equal opportunities for work, and equal representation in public and political life.

"(..) We reaffirm our strong condemnation of all forms of violence against women and girls and to hold all those responsible for violations accountable. Our thoughts go to Salwa Bougaighis and other female victims of the violence that has marred Libya's recent history. Today, we reiterate our call for the immediate release of House of Representatives member Mrs. Siham Sergiwa and call upon the relevant authorities to assume their responsibility and investigate her abduction.

"(..) Today, we remind all parties of their responsibility to end the conflict immediately, resume political dialogue and seek for a sustainable peace that cannot be achieved without the full participation of women at decision-making levels in the Libyan conflict resolution and peace process."

(Source: EU)