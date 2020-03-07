Libyan front looks Bleak for Erdogan

By Fehim Taştekin for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Engaged in two wars simultaneously in Syria and Libya, Turkey appears far from achieving its stated objectives on both fronts.

The Syrian battlefield escalated dramatically after the killing of at least 36 Turkish soldiers in Idlib Feb. 27, but Turkey's retributive strikes on Syrian forces resulted in little change on the ground by March 5, when it agreed to a cease-fire deal with Russia.

Turkey's war in Libya, meanwhile, has been more secretive, with the Turkish public often in the dark about the operations on the ground.

