Haftar strengthens ties with Syria

By John Lee.

A delegation affiliated with the Eastern-based government of the Khalifa Haftar has arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus on Saturday.

The delegation included the Haftar government’s Prime Minister, Abdul-Rahman Al-Ahiresh, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdul-Hadi Al-Hawaij.

The two sides discussed increasing cooperation in agriculture, medicine, import and export, infrastructure projects for services, public construction, air, sea and rail transport, higher education and research.

They also discussed a diplomatic "re-representation" between the two countries.

(Sources: SANA, Middle East Monitor)