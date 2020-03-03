Haftar strengthens ties with Syria

By John Lee.
A delegation affiliated with the Eastern-based government of the Khalifa Haftar has arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus on Saturday.
The delegation included the Haftar government’s Prime Minister, Abdul-Rahman Al-Ahiresh, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdul-Hadi Al-Hawaij.
The two sides discussed increasing cooperation in agriculture, medicine, import and export, infrastructure projects for services, public construction, air, sea and rail transport, higher education and research.
They also discussed a diplomatic "re-representation" between the two countries.
(Sources: SANA, Middle East Monitor)
