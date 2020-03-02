Swiss Trader allegedly involved in Libyan Fuel Smuggling

By John Lee.

Public Eye and Trial International claim to have uncovered business transactions in 2014 and 2015 between the Swiss trader Kolmar Group AG and a smuggling network whose main players are now facing trial in Sicily.

Commenting on the report, NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said:

"The specific case in this report is the tip of a huge iceberg, as smuggling fuel out of Libya is happening almost daily. We want to see every individual involved in smuggling brought to justice. The pillage of Libya’s resources must end and this investigation is a warning to those involved."

Click here to view the report.

(Sources: Public Eye, NOC)