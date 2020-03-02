Progress of EU-funded programme for better access to services in Libya presented

The progress of the EU-funded programme « Recovery, Stability and Socio-economic Development in Libya » was presented yesterday, at the third steering committee meeting, in presence of H.E. Dr Milad, Libyan Minister of Local Governance, who commended the European Union and partners for the dedicated work to restore and enhance living conditions in Libya.

The EU Ambassador to Libya, Alan Bugeja, stated:

“The EU considers municipalities and communities as key for the stabilization, recovery and state-building process in Libya. Therefore, they must be properly empowered and supported to fulfil their role and responsibilities. EU support to municipalities in Libya is already exceeding 140 million euros, provided through all EU assistance instruments and covering activities in 57 municipalities.

"Since the inception of the EU support programme, it has provided already over 3,500 Libyan families with basic support. 50 key social infrastructure facilities such as health centres, clinics, and schools have been renovated and started to provide services in the municipalities benefiting over 700,000 people - including migrants, internally displaced persons and Libyan municipalities."

In the next 21 months, the programme will continue supporting 24 Libyan municipalities, in coordination with the Ministry of Local Governance.

The Recovery, Stability and Socio-economic Development of Libya programme is funded by the European Union through the Emergency Trust Fund for Africa (EUTF) – North Africa Window, to improve living conditions and build resilience among vulnerable populations, including migrants, refugees, internally displaced people (IDPs), returnees and host communities.

(Source: EU)