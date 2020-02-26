Refurbished Hospitals open in Tripoli

Al Jalal Hospital and Central Hospital ready to serve over 12,000 people in Tripoli

Led by local and national institutions and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with support from 13 international partners and the Government of Libya, the Stabilization Facility for Libya completed the rehabilitation of Al Jalal Hospital and the Central Hospital in Tripoli.

Deputy Head of UNSMIL, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, Mr. Yacoub El Hillo, UNDP Resident Representative, Mr. Gerardo Noto, Head of Cooperation Office in the ministry of Planning, Mr. Essam Gharba, and head of Tripoli Center, Mr.Bahlool Ben Ramadhan, handed over the facilities that will help the Municipality of Tripoli Center to provide health services to more than 12,000 people in Tripoli every year.

Al Jalal Hospital is the only medical center specialized in obstetrics, gynaecology and maternity health care serving the entire Tripoli. Constructed in 1970, the facility houses seven floors of 800 m2 each.

The Central Hospital is the biggest healthcare center in Tripoli and provides services to all inhabitants of Greater Tripoli. Both hospitals were severely affected by the lack of maintenance and financial resources.

Following a consultation with key officials from Tripoli and under the leadership of the ministry of Planning, the SFL renovated the warehouse of medical storage, the pharmacy, the administrator and the incinerator building, and the waste collection point among other rooms at Al Jalal Hospital.

At Tripoli Center Hospital, the SFL renovated four operation theatres; the doctor, education, sterilization, utility and storage rooms; and fixed the water supply and sewage system among other actions.

During the handover ceremony, Mr Ramadhan, Head of Tripoli Center, stated: '

'I am very happy to handover these important health departments that will provide great services to a big number of people.''

Mr. Garba, Head of Cooperation Office at the ministry of Planning, said:

''These are the most important projects implemented in coordination between UNDP and the ministry of Planning and we are looking forward to seeing it as a role model of development and transparency in Libya.''

Deputy Head of UNSMIL, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, Mr El Hillo, said:

''The renovation of these two hospitals is a clear example of how the family of the United Nations is working in Libya to improve people’s lives and help national institutions to connect with local authorities towards a common goal, the wellbeing of all.''

On his part, UNDP Resident Representative, Mr. Gerardo Noto, stated:

''UNDP’Stabilization Facility for Libya vision is to help local authorities go back to the development path through providing basic services to their communities and this is what the rehabilitation of these health facilities are for.

"The renovation of Al Jalal Hospital is part of UNDP effort to advance women’s health and women’s rights in Libya and will help Libya on its way to achieve the sustainable development goals.''

(Source: UNDP)