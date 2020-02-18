New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Communication Specialist, UNICEF - United Nations Children's Fund
- Assistant Protection Officer, UNHCR - United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
- Senior Finance Officer, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Communications Associate, UNDP - United Nations Development Programme
- Project Associate, UNDP - United Nations Development Programme
- Political Affairs Officer, UNSMIL - United Nations Support Mission in Libya
(Source: UN)
