New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Political Affairs Officer, UNSMIL – United Nations Support Mission in Libya
- Partnerships Specialist, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Safety Team Leader, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Shelter and Infrastructure officer, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- DDG Risk Education and Non-Technical Survey Project Managers, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Warehouse Assistant, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Grants Management Coordinator, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Livelihoods Project Manager, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
(Source: UN)
