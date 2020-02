From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

People in Libya are trying to maintain some semblance of their everyday lives.

The closer to the front lines of fighting they are, the harder it is to move around, socialise, and even sleep.

Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford reports from southern Tripoli, Libya, on the realities of living with, and fleeing, war: