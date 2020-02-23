US Extends Sanctions on Gaddafi’s family

By John Lee.

In a letter sent to the US Congress yesterday, President Donald Trump said that he has extended sanctions placed on the family of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi for another year “to protect against the diversion of assets”, citing the on-going conflict in the country as constituting an “extraordinary threat” to US national security and foreign policy.

“Therefore, I have determined it is necessary to continue the national emergency with respect to Libya,” he added.

In February 2011, the Obama administration issued Executive Order 13566 which froze Gaddafi’s assets along with those of his family, associates and senior officials within his government.

The full text of the President’s letter can be viewed here.

(Sources: The White House, Middle East Monitor)