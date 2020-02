By Jacopo Barigazzi and Andrew Gray, for Politico.



The European Union’s top general has warned that not reviving a military mission to implement an arms embargo on Libya would mean the EU has failed a test of its new geopolitical ambitions.

In an interview with Politico, Italian General Claudio Graziano (pictured), the head of the EU’s military committee, also declared he has never seen “real war so close to the door of Europe” in his decades-long career.

