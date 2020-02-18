Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Establishing and updating of MOG quality procedures, Mellitah Oil and Gas
- VSAT Internet Services, Mellitah Oil and Gas
- Upgrade of oil metering system at Tobruk Terminal- Project No: K-62, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Replace MCC & generator protection & control panels of gas turbines GT1/GT2/GT3/GT4 Messla field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Importing well head, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Importing tubing, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
