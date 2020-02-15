Democrats call on Trump to Sanction Hafter

By Bryant Harris for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Democrats call on Trump to sanction Libyan warlord Khalifa Hifter

Democrats are calling for sanctions on Libyan warlord Khalifa Hifter [Haftar] amid concerns that the Donald Trump administration has been too soft on him as he continues his months-long assault on Tripoli.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., called on the Trump administration to sanction Hifter under a 2017 Russia sanctions law due to the support his militias receive from the Wagner Group, a mercenary firm with strong ties to the Kremlin.

