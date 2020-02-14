UN Votes To Extend Libya Oil Sanctions

Security Council Extends Measures against Illicit Export of Petroleum from Libya, Adopting Resolution 2509 (2020)

The UN Security Council has extended the authorization of measures against the illicit export of crude oil and other petroleum products from Libya until 30 April 2021, continuing to allow Member States to inspect designated vessels on the high seas.

Adopting resolution 2509 (2020) by a vote of 14 in favour to none against with 1 abstention (Russian Federation), the Council also requested that the Government of National Accord confirm to the Committee as soon as it exercises sole and effective oversight over the National Oil Corporation, the Central Bank of Libya and the Libyan Investment Authority.

By the terms of the text, the Council also renewed the mandate of the Panel of Experts assisting the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya until 15 May 2021. The resolution obliged the Panel to submit an interim report to the Council on its work no later than 15 September 2020, and a final report no later than 15 March 2021 after discussion with the Committee.

The Council also called for full compliance by all Member States with the arms embargo, asking all Member States not to intervene in the conflict or take measures that exacerbate the conflict.

The Russian Federation’s delegate said he abstained from the vote, since the resolution did not include his country’s justified comments. Rather, the co-sponsors included new language on the illicit import of oil products, the impact of which is not that obvious for Libya’s economy.

Stressing that three quarters of oil products are developed in Libya, he said the colossal suffering is caused by the black market and foreign market. Libyans in the east are not even receiving oil products. That country’s natural resources should not serve the interests of neighbouring States, he said, stressing that all issues pertaining to oil imports should be decided by Libyans themselves.

China’s delegate said the international community should respect Libya’s sovereignty, and support the advancement of a Libyan-led and -owned political process. He called on the international community to continue its strict implementation of the arms embargo and to refrain from actions that would aggravate the conflict.

China voted in favour of the resolution. However, sanctions are not the end but a means that should always serve the settlement of relevant issues, he said, urging the Council to release positive messages that are conducive to the positive political settlement of the issues at hand.

(Source: UN)