Video: EU Support to Libya in 2019

How did the EU support its Libyan neighbours in 2019?

The EU Delegation to Libya has released a video that gives an overview of EU support to Libya in 2019.

Through diplomatic action and bilateral support, the European Union (EU) is helping Libya return to peace and resume its political transition towards a stable, secure and prosperous country.

The EU is the biggest donor of humanitarian aid and provides bilateral assistance, with measures tailored to the needs of the Libyan people in the areas of governance, health, civil society, youth and education, mediation and stability.

The EU is committed to increasing its efforts towards bringing back peace, security and stability to Libya during 2020.

