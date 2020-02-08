25000 will have access to health services after the renovation of Al-Birkat Health Centre in Ghat

Funded by the European Union and in coordination with the Ministry of Local Government, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) fully rehabilitated Al-Birkat Health Centre in Ghat and handed it over to the Municipality.

The centre was not functioning on its full potential since 2011, when the building was severely damaged due to the conflict that affected all the southwestern region. From now on, this public facility will be able to provide health services for around 2,000 people based in Ghat and surrounding areas, every month.

This initiative is part of the “Recovery, Stability and Socio-economic Development of Libya” programme funded by the European Union, through the Emergency Trust Fund for Africa – North Africa Window, and implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Local Governance, Municipalities, UNICEF and Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS).

The programme aims at improving living conditions and build resilience among vulnerable populations, including migrants, refugees, internally displaced people (IDPs), returnees and host communities.

Within this framework, UNDP is acting under its “Strengthening Local Capacities for Resilience and Recovery” project and will also renovate 17th February School and Othman Ben Afan Schools in Ghat.

