Algeria vies for Leading Role in Libya Peace Process

Algeria battles larger countries to vie for leading role in Libya peace process

Algeria is continuing to bring its historic diplomatic weight to bear on international attempts to stabilize Libya.

However, despite Algeria’s best efforts, the supply of international arms and fighters to Libya’s warring parties continues apace, with the international community locked inside a venomous circle of accusation and counter-accusation.

After a period of relative absence, Algeria is keen to regain its role as a leader within the region’s tangled political networks.

