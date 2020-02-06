Divide deepens as Eastern Forces Close Oil Ports

By George Mikhail for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Libyan divide deepens as eastern forces shut down oil ports

A new weapon is being used as a means of pressure in the Libyan conflict. Namely, Libya’s oil.

The Tripoli-based National Oil Corporation (NOC) declared Jan. 18 force majeure due to the closure of oil ports in eastern Libya, which the Libyan National Army (LNA) controls.

The NOC accused the LNA, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, and affiliated Petroleum Facilities Guards (PFG) of giving orders to halt oil exports from Libya’s oil ports of Hariga, Brega, Ras Lanuf, Zueitina and Es Sider in the eastern part of the country.

