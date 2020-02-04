Applications Open for Fulbright Scholarships

The U.S. Embassy to Libya is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for fully-funded master’s degree studies in the United States under the J. William Fulbright Scholarship Program. This program enables Libyan students to study for up to two years, starting from the fall of 2021, towards a Master’s degree at select universities in the United States.

What is the Fulbright Foreign Student Program?

This academic exchange program is funded by the U.S. Department of State and was initiated by U.S. Senator William J. Fulbright in 1946 to increase international educational exchange between Americans and citizens of more than 150 countries worldwide. The program is administered by AMIDEAST Libya, in cooperation with the U.S. Embassy to Libya.

The Fulbright Student Program provides Libyan students and young professionals the opportunity to pursue fully-funded graduate-level study in the United States. The scholarship award includes funding for tuition and required fees; a book, equipment, and travel allowance; a monthly stipend for room & board; and also a supplemental health and accident coverage plan. Please note that applicants may apply in most fields of study, including humanities, social science, science, technology, and engineering. However, master’s programs related to clinical studies, such as medicine and nursing, are not permitted.

In addition to academic training, Fulbright scholarships also provide transformative cultural exchange experiences. As Fulbright participants, Libyan students will have the unique opportunity to experience life in the United States and also share Libya’s unique culture and traditions with Americans.

Learn more about the J. William Fulbright Scholarship Program at this link.

Who is eligible to apply?

Scholarships are open to Libyan citizens resident in Libya, who want to pursue graduate study in the United States. All applicants must have excellent academic track records, strong English language skills, outstanding character, and a desire to use skills gained in the United States to serve Libya upon completion of their studies in the United States.

Applicants must:

Be Libyan citizens and reside in Libya at the time of the application.

Hold a Bachelor’s degree (BA/BS/B.Sc.) from an accredited institution.

Possess a strong academic background.

Be able to demonstrate academic excellence or at least clearly articulate their interest in their chosen field of specialization. Most fields of Master’s level study are eligible, except for clinical medicine, nursing, and dentistry. Public health and nursing administration are eligible fields.

Be proficient in English. Applicants should be able to obtain a minimum English proficiency score of 550 on the paper-based TOEFL, or a score of 80 on the internet-based (TOEFL iBT), or 6.5 on the IELTS. Finalists will take the GRE and TOEFL or IELTS tests after being nominated into the program.

U.S. citizens or green card holders are not eligible to apply.

Application Process & Deadline:

Interested applicants must apply online using the following website: https://apply.iie.org/ffsp2021

Successful applicants must submit complete applications with all requested documents, including academic transcripts, letters of recommendation, and copies of any English language tests taken (if applicable), before the application deadline. Applicants are also required to write a personal essay, which should be at least one page in length.

Application Deadline: May 1, 2020.

Program participants will be selected through a merit-based, open competition in which leadership potential, academic excellence and ability to adjust to academic life in the United States are all considered. Preference will be given to students who have little or no previous experience studying or living in the United States. Those with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Only short-listed applicants will be contacted by AMIDEAST for interviews.

Questions? Please send an email to: [email protected]

(Source: US Embassy)