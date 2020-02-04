Algeria, Libya Plan Free Trade Zone

By John Lee.

Algerian Minister of Trade Kamel Rezig (pictured) has reportedly announced a joint initiative with Libya to establish a free trade area.

Xinhua quotes him as telling 300 businessmen at an Algerian-Libyan Business Forum in Algiers that his government is keen to remove all obstacles to boosting trade with Libya.

He also revealed that permanent trade exhibitions of Algerian products will be set up on border cities with Libya.

(Source: Xinhua)