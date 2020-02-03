Video: Weapons arriving in Libya Despite Embargo

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Concerns are growing in Libya that the forces loyal to renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar may be preparing to renew full-scale fighting, despite a ceasefire that has loosely been in place for three weeks.

Analysts say Haftar has received large supplies of weapons from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On the other side, Turkey has sent naval frigates, troops and weapons to support the internationally-recognised government.

Al Jazeera’s Tony Birtley reports from Tripoli: