Joint Military Commission Starts Meeting in Geneva

By John Lee.

The 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission is starting its meeting under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva on Monday.

Five senior officers appointed by the Government of National Accord (GNA) and five senior officers appointed by the Libyan National Army (LNA) are participating in the talks, which are moderated by Ghassan Salamé (pictured), Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

(Source: UN)