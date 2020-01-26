Call for Proposals: Supporting Women and Youth in Libya

Call for Proposals: supporting women and youth civil society organizations in Libya

UNDP and UN Women are launching a joint Call for Proposal for Small Low Grants to support women and youth civil society organizations in Libya.

The project will be in two phases:

Training for CSOs to strengthen their skills to conceptualize, design and implement effective projects. Allocation of nine low value grants worth US$15,000 for CSOs graduated from the training. One initiative in each region (West, East and South) of Libya.

Application Deadline: Feburary 16, 2020

Languages Required: Arabic / English

Starting Date: March 2020

Expected Duration of the Contract: six months

The project proposals should focus on the following areas:

Participation of women and youth and/or migrants at the community level;

Protection of women and girls from gender-based violence (including migrants girls);

Prevention of violence, gender sensitive prevention activities and activities that support social cohesion;

Supporting local women’s peace initiatives and conflict resolution processes;

Relief and recovery programmes that ensure gender sensitive humanitarian response;

Disengagement and reintegration of youth affected by armed conflict including through gender sensitive youth employment opportunities;

Reintegration of migrants youth amd women in the local economic, social activites.

Beneficiaries/target groups:

Libyan communities reflecting all diversities including migrants, IDPs, people with disabilities.

Required skills and experience:

The organization should be a Libyan civil society organization, holding a valid legal registration in Libya;

The organization have extensive knowledge of the proposed area of intervention;

At least 3 years’ experience in social development and civic engagement in Libya;

At least 2 years’ experience in implementing outreach, media, reconciliation, peace building, women and youth projects in Libya;

Members of the CSO have good capacity in designing, implementing and monitoring institutional development programs;

The organization’s political orientation must be a neutral.

Good knowledge of the present situation of civil society in Libya is desirable;

Respect for diversity, organisations should also aim promote gender equality within the management of their own organization, ensuring that women are employed and engaged at all levels.

The project doucuments (proposal, reports) must be submitted in English to Nour Elkmisi, UNDP Officer, [email protected]

(Source: EU)