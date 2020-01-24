EU “Deeply Concerned” at Blockade of Libyan Oil Facilities

The Delegation of the European Union, in agreement with EU Member States embassies accredited to Libya, is deeply concerned that the National Oil Corporation (NOC) has been compelled to suspend operations at critical oil facilities across Libya and calls for the immediate resumption of NOC operations.

The distribution of Libya’s wealth and resources, including oil revenues, should be transparent, accountable, fair and equitable between different Libyan geographical areas.

We urge all parties to ensure the NOC is able to fulfil its vital mandate unimpeded on behalf of all Libyans. We recall the need to respect and safeguard the integrity, unity and lawful governance of the NOC as Libya’s sole independent and legitimate oil company .

All parties in Libya are urged to seize the opportunity presented by the Berlin process to address the key political, economic and security issues driving the Libyan conflict through the mechanisms foreseen by the Berlin Conference conclusions and implementation document.

We reaffirm our urgent call to all international actors to commit to refraining from interference in the armed conflict in Libya.

The EU remains strongly committed to assist the Libyan people and accompany them along the process of establishing a stable, secure and prosperous Libya.

