Libya Improves Ranking in Corruption Perceptions Index

By John Lee.

Transparency International has said that Libya’s ranking has risen slightly in its global Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

From a total of 180 countries, Libya came in at number 168; last year’s position was 170 out of 180 countries.

This result puts it on equal ranking with Haiti, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Guinea Bissau.

Iraq was ranked in 162nd place, with Iran in 146th.

New Zealand beat Denmark to first place, with Somalia in last place.

The Corruption Perceptions Index ranks countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople.

