EU Reviews Libya Achievements and 2020 Work Plan

On 20 January 2020, the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) co-organised with the Delegation of the European Union to Libya and the Libyan Government of National Accord’s National Team for Border Security and Management the Project Review Meeting “ICMPD in Libya – Lessons Learnt and the Pathway for Migration Governance”.

The main objective of the meeting was to review the achievements of the EU-financed project “Strategic and institutional management of migration in Libya” implemented by ICMPD, its Work Plan for 2020 and to present necessary complementary actions to achieve more structured migration governance in Libya.

The event gathered around 50 participants, including a delegation from Libya, composed of representatives of the Libyan National Team for Border Security and Management (NTBSM), of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and of the Presidential Council, as well as development partners such as the EU Delegation to Libya, diplomatic missions, development cooperation agencies and the United Nations Support Mission to Libya (UNSMIL).

(Source: European Union)