Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Logistics Marine supply base services in Malta, ENI
- Replace MCC & generator protection & control panels of gas turbines GT1/GT2/GT3/GT4 Messla field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- HVAC system for replacement of existing system at AGOCO offices in Benghazi, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Rental of two 1200 HP Drilling Rigs, Sirte Oil Company (SOC)
- Selling Sloug FSO Vessel, Mellitah Oil and Gas
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
