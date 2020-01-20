55 Points Agreed at Berlin Conference

Joint Statement by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the High Representative/Vice-President, Josep Borrell Fontelles

The Berlin Conference on Libya brought together the most influential regional and international partners at this critical moment in the Libyan crisis.

55 points were agreed today by the attending countries and organisations. The participants have committed themselves to refrain from any measures and further military support to the parties that would endanger truce. An agreement has also been reached on swift follow up. This is an important step forward.

As European Union, we reaffirm that the only sustainable solution to the crisis in Libya is through UN-led mediation efforts that put the need of all Libyan people at the forefront. Only a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process can end the conflict and bring lasting peace.

We support the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya, in the interest of regional stability and prosperity. This is also important for Europe.

We have engaged in recent weeks with Libyan, regional and international partners to push for an agreement to lock in a ceasefire and re-launch a political process.

Today is a first significant step, but much work remains to be done.

The European Union commits to play an important role in the follow-up to today’s conference. We will reflect on how to best contribute to the monitoring of the ceasefire and the respect of the arms embargo. EU Foreign Affairs ministers will tomorrow discuss the EU’s contribution to the implementation of today’s agreement.

(Source: EU)