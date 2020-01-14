New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Child Survival & Development Officer, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Programme Associate (Monitoring), UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- MHPSS Technical Advisor, Première Urgence Internationale (PUI)
- Municipal Liaison Officer, Committed To Good (CTG)
- CTG HR Admin – Intern, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Livelihoods Officer, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Shelter and Infrastructure Coordinator, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Press and Information Officer, Delegation of the European Union to Libya
(Source: UN)
