Haftar Leaves Moscow Without Signing Ceasefire

By John Lee.

The head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, has reportedly left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement drafted at talks in Russia on yesterday.

According to Reuters, his failure to sign the agreement at talks mediated by Turkey and Russia may complicate a diplomatic effort to stabilise the situation in Libya.

AFP reports that Moscow insisted it would continue mediation efforts, despite Haftar’s abrupt departure in the early hours of Tuesday.

The LNA and the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey that took effect at the weekend and were in Moscow to sign a long-term agreement.

Bloomberg reports that it wasn’t clear what Haftar objected to, but rival Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj had demanded that he retreat to lines his forces held before the offensive on Tripoli began nine months ago.

(Sources: Reuters, AFP, Bloomberg)