By John Lee.

A growing network of co-working spaces has reportedly become available to entrepreneurs in Tripoli over the past few years, offering them a secure place to start and build up a business.

Writing for Forbes, Dominic Dudley says it is a relatively low-cost option for a young business, in a city where office rents can be high.

Providers include First Centre, Hive Coworking, Space340 and Stream (pictured).

