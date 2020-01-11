Ex-SNC-Lavalin Exec Jailed for Libya Fraud

By John Lee.

A former executive at the Canadian engineering firm SNC-Lavalin has been sentenced to eight years and six months in prison in relation to fraud and corruption in Libya.

According to The Canadian Press, Sami Bebawi (73) had been found guilty of paying kickbacks to officials and pocketing millions as he worked to secure major infrastructure contracts for the company with Saadi Gadhafi, a son of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

The case returns to the court on 28th January to consider what to do with the proceeds of the crime.

(Source: The Canadian Press)