LNA Seizes Control of Sirte

By on January 7, 2020 in Politics, Security

By John Lee.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) has reportedly taken control of Sirte.

According to Reuters, this would be an important gain for eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar, who since April has been attempting to take over Tripoli.

Sirte lies in the centre of Libya’s Mediterranean coast, and has been controlled by the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) since ejecting the so-called Islamic State from the city with the help of U.S. air strikes in late 2016.

(Sources: Reuters, BBC)

