LNA Seizes Control of Sirte

By John Lee.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) has reportedly taken control of Sirte.

According to Reuters, this would be an important gain for eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar, who since April has been attempting to take over Tripoli.

Sirte lies in the centre of Libya’s Mediterranean coast, and has been controlled by the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) since ejecting the so-called Islamic State from the city with the help of U.S. air strikes in late 2016.

(Sources: Reuters, BBC)