US-Libya Working Group to Dismantle Militias

On January 3, 2020, the U.S. Embassy convened a meeting of U.S. government experts and representatives of the Government of National Accord (GNA) to determine concrete steps to eliminate militias, one of the fundamental issues underlying the conflict in Libya.

The United States appreciates the GNA’s readiness to address this issue and will remain closely engaged with all Libyan partners as they implement measures to dislodge these violent groups.

These talks come at a time when toxic foreign intervention threatens to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya and escalate the situation into a wider regional conflict.

The United States remains convinced that long-term stability can only be achieved through an end to the conflict, return to political negotiation, and the establishment of a unified government capable of providing security and prosperity to the Libyan people and preventing terrorists from finding refuge in Libya.

These talks should serve as a basis for future discussions among all Libyan parties over ways to reduce the core drivers of the ongoing Libyan conflict and support UN-led negotiations.

(Source: US Embassy)