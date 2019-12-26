EU supports SMEs through Libyan Banks

EU supports small and medium-sized enterprises through Libyan banks

Within the EU4PSL project, a meeting was held on 20 December to establish founding units to support SMEs through Libyan banks.

It took place at Expertise France office in Tunisia, in the presence of Dr. Mukhtar Al-Tawil, director of banking supervision, and representatives of Libyan banks: Sahara bank, Jomhoriya bank, North Africa bank, Al-Yakin bank, ATIB and the Arab Trade bank.

The objectives and structure of these units were reviewed, as well as the development programs in cooperation with the French Investment Bank Bpi France.

The process of establishing and developing these training units will include field visits, administrative structures, policies and services that can be provided to SMEs before financing, during implementation, and during operating periods.

EU4PSL is a project financed by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France. It improves Libya’s business environment in order to generate economic growth and job opportunities in particular for the youth and women.

It works with government authorities, civil society organizations and entrepreneurs. It paves the way for a country where the youth and women are able to create their own jobs and turn their dreams into businesses.

(Source: EU)