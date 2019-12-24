AGOCO increases Capacity at Nafoura and Hamada

By John Lee.

Engineers from the Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) have increased production capacity at the Nafoura oilfield by 5925 barrels per day, following the successful tie-in of well Y3 to production facilities at the field on Sunday, December 22, 2019.

AGOCO also resumed production from wells Z1 and Z4 at the Hamada oil field, which had been offline since 2011. Production at the NC-5 concession area has reached 500 b/d as a result. The company is now working on restarting the next two wells (Z7, Z9) at Hamada.

National Oil Corporation (NOC)’s chairman and members of the board of directors expressed their thanks and appreciation to AGOCO’s board members and workers for their efforts in making this significant achievement possible and continuing to increase production rates to boost the national economy.

(Source: NOC)