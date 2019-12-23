New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Adjoint(e) Responsable Médical Cellule, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)
- ICLA Programme Development Manager, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Special Assistant, Political Affairs, UNSMIL – United Nations Support Mission in Libya
- Child Protection Officer, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Early Childhood Development Facilitator, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Senior Livelihoods Officer, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- DDG Risk Education and Non-Technical Survey Project Managers, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.