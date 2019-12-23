Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Replacement of two (2) fire watertanks, T-603A & B at Sarir Refinery, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Construction of a new well head workshop at Nafoora oil field- Project No: P-62, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Supply and installation of new HVAC system for replacement of existing system at AGOCO offices in Benghazi, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Construction of three(3) new welded water tanks at GC-2, GC-3 & GC-4 at sarir oil field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
