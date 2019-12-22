Traineeship Open for Applications

Under the European Union (EU)-funded “Strengthening Local Capacities for Resilience and Recovery” project, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Toyota Libya are expanding their partnership to provide additional group of young Libyans with three-month vocational training on car maintenance and reporting, computer skills and English, among other disciplines.

The partnership aims to help the country to cope with the rising unemployment among recent graduates and promote decent jobs.

With a joint support from UNDP and Toyota Libya F.Z.C, a new batch of 40 trainees will be included in this programme, including Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs), to develop their skills and improve their chance to find a job. The first training targeted the first group of 20 participants has started during the first week of October 2019, while the second training is planned to start end of January 2020.

As such, we’re inviting candidates who fit within the outlined criteria to apply for this opportunity, noting that only 20 participants will be selected. Interested people are encouraged to send their applications by Tuesday 31-12-2019.

For more information and details about the application process and procedures, kindly download 1-the Training Conditions and 2-Application form by clicking on the links beloe:

Training programme conditions

Official Submission Entry Form

If more inquiries are still needed, please feel free to get in touch with Mr. Mahmoud Ghmaim, phone number: 0917153853

(Source: UN)