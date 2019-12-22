Ghani Oilfield Resumes Production

By John Lee.

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has announced that Harouge Oil Operations (HOO) has resumed production from Ghani oil field at a daily production rate of 5,000 barrels per day as first phase. Production at the field will reach 8,000 b/d in the coming few days.

NOC chairman as well as board members extend their thanks and appreciation to the chairman and members of HOO’s management committee and the relevant departments in the company and NOC for their efforts.

The board sends special thanks to the superintendent and workers of the Ghani field who worked in very difficult and dangerous conditions to achieve this important accomplishment.

NOC owns a share of 88% of HOO, which operates the field on behalf of the corporation, while Canadian company Suncor owns 12%, under the EPSA IV format agreement approved in 2008.

(Source: NOC)