Environment Forum launched under NOC auspices

By John Lee.

The National Oil Corporation (NOC), Brega Petroleum Marketing Company (BPMC), Mellitah Oil and Gas Company (MOGCO) and Azzawiya Oil Refining Company (ARC) organized the second Environment Forum on Tuesday December 17, 2019 in the capital Tripoli.

The Forum aims to enhance cooperation between oil, industry and energy sectors in the field of environmental sanitation and to share NOC experiences in environment protection and sustainable spatial development.

The forum programme also included an accompanying environmental exhibition showing part of NOC’s environmental work as well as the different equipment and appliances used by its subsidiaries to control pollution.

During the opening speech of the forum, Mr Khaled Bukhtwa, general manager of NOC’s Health, Safety, Environment, Security and Sustainable Development Department stressed the need to intensify efforts to promote the concept of preserving the environment and reducing the effects of environmental pollution.

He also discussed the role played by the Department of Health, Safety and Environment in relation to evaluating the environmental impact of exploration and production activities in parallel with the course of these operations.

During the Forum, participants made several presentations about the use of drones and the Geographical Information System (GIS) to detect pollution and discussed ways to enhance the Environment General Authority’s role, as well as other relevant issues.

NOC representatives presented the output of Wahat region’s comprehensive environmental studies and the work programmes set based on the study’s results, including installation of equipment to treat and inject water produced in association with oil in the Nafoura field, completion of the technical evaluation for the purchase and installation of 9 air pollution control units in the Wahat region, implementation of projects to achieve zero flaring of gas from fields around the Wahat district by 2022, and studies to design a radioactive waste disposal facility. They also discussed the various mechanisms available to improve the environmental situation in all industrial sectors in the country.

(Source: NOC)